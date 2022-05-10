﻿NPA rebel’s wife nabbed for illegal possession of firearms

ILOILO CITY – A Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) rebel eluded arrest but his wife was apprehended for illegal possession of firearms when a joint team of policemen and soldiers served a search warrant on Monday.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) Director Col. Adrian Acollador, in a phone interview on Tuesday, said the subjects of the search warrant for illegal possession of firearms were Ricky Tumabiao and his wife Victoria of Barangay Jamog-Gines, Leon, Iloilo.

“Ricky Tumabiao is a member of the NPA. But only his wife Victoria was there when the search warrant was served,” he said.

Tumabiao is reportedly the vice secretary of District Committee II, Southern Front of Komite Rehiyon–Panay of the NPA while his wife is an active supporter.

The search warrant was jointly served by the IPPO Intelligence Unit, Leon Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Division, and 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and the 61st Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Acollador said the operation led to the recovery of one homemade shotgun, a carbine, an improvised explosive device, and ribbons bearing the 53rd anniversary celebration of the NPA.

The wife is under the custody of the Leon MPS and charges are being readied against her, while the firearms will be subjected to verification for any previous license, he added.

“This will have an impact on their organization. At least we were able to disrupt any plans they have, especially that today we have information that they were calling for protests on the result of the presidential election,” Acollador said.

He said the municipality of Leon was among those included in the election areas of concern due to the presence of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The NDF has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the ATC on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency