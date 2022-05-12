﻿NPA rebel murdered, buried by comrade in Davao Oro town

An exhausted communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was choked to death and ordered buried by his leader as he was a burden to their fleeing group, the military said Thursday.

In a report, the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) said a former NPA fighter bared that top-ranking NPA leader Eric Jun Casilao killed and buried his comrade, Crispin Rollon, in a hinterland village in New Bataan town, Davao de Oro, last month.

The incident was revealed to them by “Vina”, a squad supply officer of NPA’s Regional Operations Command (ROC) who surrendered to government forces on April 27.

Vina said Casilao killed Rollon because the latter was slowing the group’s escape from the pursuing 10ID forces.

“Due to extreme starvation, Jeffrey was exhausted and could no longer walk. He became a burden to us, that is why he was beaten and choked to death by Casilao and buried in Andap,” Vina was quoted in the military report.

Following her revelation, a joint operation was immediately launched by the 66th Infantry Battalion (66IB) together with personnel from New Bataan Municipal Police Station and Municipal Disaster Response Team on Wednesday to exhume the remains of Rollon.

Maj. Gen. Nolasco Mempin, 10ID commander, condemned the “murderous exploit” of the NPA.

“The barbaric act of NPA leaders is unacceptable. If only they chose to surrender, this would not have happened that they need to kill each other just for them to survive,” Mempin said.

Casilao, 43, is currently the secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee (SMRC) and the brother of former Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Baring Casilao.

The military said Casilao has been with the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA (CPP-NPA) for some 20 years along with his party wife, May Casilao.

He is facing multiple criminal cases that include two counts of murder, kidnapping, and serious illegal detention.

Groomed to be the successor of slain Menandro Villanueva Casilao, Eric has a PHP5.4-million reward on his head.

The CPP-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency