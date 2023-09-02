NORAHIMAH JOKED WITH SISTER ABOUT PHOTO TAKEN RECENTLY WOULD BE HER LAST

Norahimah Noor Muhammad, who was killed with her husband and their fourth children in a road crash at kilometre 5, Jalan Segamat-Kuantan, here, yesterday, had joked about taking a last photo of her at a youngest sister's wedding reception in Muar, last Sunday (Aug 27).

Her elder sister, Noorhayati Noor Muhammad, 51, said that was the last time she met Norahimah.

“We were at our mother’s house in Parit Jawa, Muar, for our youngest sister’s wedding reception. She was taking some pictures and said they (pictures) could be her last.

“And yesterday, she left us. Other than that there was nothing strange about her action. Norahimah was a cheerful person, but strict,” said Noorhayati when met by reporters at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Segamat Hospital, here, today.

She said the crash occurred while Norahimah and her family, comprising husband Amir Ruddin Ismail, 46, and their children were on the way home from Ladang Tereh Utara, Kluang, to Felda Kemedak, Segamat.

Noorhayati said she heard about the road crash on the television news and from the newspapers but did not have the slightest thought that it involved her own sister and family.

“We were stunned when we found out through messages on Whatsapp that those killed in the crash were my sister, Norahimah, 43, along with her husband and children.

"I'm still in shock. This was the first time our family members died in a road crash. Although she left us in a tragic way, we accepted it as fate," she said.

Norahimah, her husband and their three children -- Fatimatulzahrah, 17; Seri Khadijah Aqilah, 13; and Rufaidatul Asyariyah, 10, died at the scene, while another son, five-year-old Muhammad Assyakrawi died on the way to the hospital.

Another son, Abdullah, 15, is in the Intensive Care Unit of Segamat Hospital.

The couple had another son, Abdul Rahman, 19, who did not join in the trip.

The crash. which occurred at 6.37 pm yesterday, happened when a Honda HRV from the direction of Kuantan, slowed down due to road repair works, but the lorry behind it failed to brake in time and lost control before hitting the back of the Honda HRV.

The lorry, laden with sand, then entered the opposite lane and collided with the Perodua Alza, which the family was travelling in.

In addition to the lorry, Perodua Alza and Honda HRV, a Proton Wira and Perodua Bezza were also involved in the accident.

The lorry driver also suffered serious injuries, while the occupants of the HRV, Wira and Bezza escaped unhurt.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency