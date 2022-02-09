﻿NoCot LGU extends P1.2-M aid to ASF affected farmers

The town government released Monday some PHP1.2 million worth of financial aid to hog farmers here affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

Mark Osoteo, town information officer, said the recipients received the cash grants in a brief ceremony dubbed as the ‘Assistance to Swine Farmers’ attended by several local officials and agriculture personnel at the town hall.

The LGU repaid the financial aid based on the hogs being depopulated: sow and boar is PHP5,000; fattener and grower – PHP4,000; weanlings – PHPP1,500; and suckling and piglets – PHP 500 each.

“The amount received by each beneficiary depends upon how many hogs that he owned has been culled”, he said.

Out of 86 affected farmers, only 57 of them, who are all non-members of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), received the assistance.

“The other twenty-nine are PCIC-registered hog owners and are ensured with similar cash grants to be given anytime this month by the agency,” Osoteo said.

He said they had coordinated with the PCIC to promptly download the needed interventions to the affected hog raisers.

The cash grant was a part of the LGU’s five percent calamity fund following the declaration of the municipal “state of calamity” due to ASF infestation last month.

Based on the latest data, nine villages were infested by the ASF here that included Bangilan, Dagupan, Katidtuan, Lower Paatan, Malamote, Malanduague, Osias, Upper Paatan, and Kuyapon.

The LGU has earlier depopulated 678 hogs that cost roughly some PHP5.3 million damage to the locality’s hog industry.

According to Osoteo, they have recorded zero additional cases of ASF during the pasts seven days.

“If this continues in the next three months, we could start the repopulation procedure, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency