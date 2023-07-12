NO REPORT RECEIVED OVER BITTING INCIDENT IN SCHOOL – KELANTAN POLICE

No report has been received over an alleged incident in which a teacher bit his student’s lips at a school in the state, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

“If such an incident occurred, the parents of the student are urged to come forward and lodge a police report so that an investigation can be carried out.

“If the student’s parents want to take (legal) action (against the teacher), they must first file a police report,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on a woman’s claims that a teacher bit her six-year-old son on the lips, causing him to be traumatised and fearful of going to school. The case has gone viral on social media.

The woman claimed that several other students had also been similarly bitten in the mouth, hands, nose and ears.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said all investigations into the incident must follow the proper channel and process, and the ministry was awaiting the results of the probe before taking any further action.

In another development, Muhamad Zaki said a total of 377 individuals including two school students and 24 foreigners were arrested by the Kelantan police in the operation codenamed Op Tapis Khas carried out from July 5 until yesterday.

