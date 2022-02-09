﻿No parental consent, no vax for 5-11 age group

Parental consent for pediatric vaccination will be an “absolute requirement” prior to the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old.

No child will be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless their parents or guardian will give consent, according to Presidential Adviser on Covid-19 Response, Secretary Vince Dizon, on Monday.

“Unfortunately, they cannot (be vaccinated). It is their parents’ call if the child will be vaccinated or not,” Dizon said in a news channel interview.

Dizon said the government is likewise ready for possible adverse events following vaccination.

“The only challenge for the younger age population, we have to deal with possible adverse effects and also the logistics because the doses for Pfizer are different from the doses we use for older age group or 12 up,” he said.

At the vaccination event at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, Dizon assured all vaccines are safe and effective and endorsed by the Philippine Pediatric Society.

“In the United States, they are using the same vaccine that we are using today for our children. Out of almost 9 million children aged 5 to 11 who have gotten the vaccine, there were zero side effects,” Dizon said.

