No flight disruptions during Holy Week, CAAP assures

MANILA: The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) assured on Tuesday there will be no flight disruptions this Holy Week, when passengers flock to the airports for the holidays. Contingencies are in place, and all systems of the Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) are working, it said in a statement. It can be recalled that hundreds of flights got canceled and delayed, and thousands of passengers were affected when the CNS/ATM had a system glitch on Jan. 1, 2023. "We have to ensure that all equipment are operational, all personnel are present, and can attend to any issues we may face during Holy Week. With that, we see that CAAP is ready, and we thank you for preparing for this Lenten season," Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista was quoted as saying when he inspected CAAP's CNS/ATM on Tuesday. According to CAAP, the CNS/ATM enables aircraft to transmit accurate locations for takeoffs, landings, and air traffic control. This is being operated by per sonnel in three shifts for 24/7 operations. DSWD assistance The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said its disaster management and response teams and six field offices are ready to respond to any eventualities that may arise during Holy Week. 'Under the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, all Quick Response Teams (QRT) of the department will be on standby status and ready for deployment should any event necessitate their intervention,' DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said on Tuesday. 'Our National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB) is also on top of replenishing food and non-food items necessary for resource augmentation to local government units, whenever necessary,' she said. Dumlao said the department is closely coordinating with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) for relevant weather updates and information. She said the DSWD has PHP388.3 million standby funds and 1,214,479 family food packs in strategic areas around the country in time for the week-long observance. 'We urge the public to stay safe, remain vigilant, and heighten awareness to avoid emergencies, particularly during the Lenten Season break,' she added. Ensuring smooth travel The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will also reactivate its road emergency assistance project to assist motorists and commuters this Holy Week. In a statement Tuesday, Secretary Manuel Bonoan said that under the 'Lakbay Alalay' Program, motorist assistance teams will be stationed along strategic national roads and shall be mobilized round-the-clock from Maundy Thursday to Good Friday. The 'Lakbay Alalay' teams are composed of DPWH uniformed field and crew personnel with maintenance equipment on standby at standard navy blue-colored tents on strategic parts of national roads. For more information on the latest travel advisories along national roads, the public may visit the DPWH website at www.dpwh.gov.ph/dpwh or follow the DPWH social media pages on Facebook --Department of Public Works and Highways-- and X (formerly Twitter) at www.twitter.com/dpwhph. Earlier, Bonoan ordered all regional and District Engineering Offices nationwide to conduct highway routine maintenance activities to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow along major roads during the week. 'In anticipation of the heavy flow of traffic this long weekend, implementing offices were instructed to ensure the provision of informative/regulatory warning signs or traffic advisory along ongoing road projects. They shall likewise make sure that appropriate warning, directional, and information signages are legibly and visibly installed especially along critical sections leading to churches, for the safety of those who will go for Visita Iglesia,' the DPWH chief added. Source: Philippines News Agency