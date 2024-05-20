No Filipinos hurt in Mt. Ibu eruption in Indonesia – DMW

MANILA: No Filipinos have been reported hurt in the recent volcanic eruption in Indonesia, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said late Monday. 'The Department of Migrant Workers, through its Migrant Workers Office in Singapore (MWO-SG), reports no Filipinos or overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were injured or harmed in the wake of recent volcanic activity of Mount Ibu in Indonesia's North Maluku province,' the DMW advisory read. The DMW said Indonesian authorities reported that no foreigners were injured after the violent eruption of Mount Ibu on the island of Halmahera on May 18. Mount Ibu spewed four-kilometer high ash, according to Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. Mount Ibu is about 310 kilometers from Manado City, located on the island of Halmahera in North Maluku province. State volcanology agency, Volcanological Survey of Indonesia, raised Mount Ibu's alert level to its highest on May 16 after multiple eruptions this month. The Jakarta Post reported that re sidents from seven nearby villages were evacuated while authorities recommended that the seven-km or 4.35-mile radius from the volcano be cleared. The DMW said there are around 550 Filipinos in the area. Source: Philippines News Agency