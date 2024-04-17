NO ADVERSE EFFECTS DETECTED FOLLOWING TUBE WELL CONSTRUCTION – KELANTAN EXCO

KOTA BHARU, The Kelantan state government has not observed any adverse effects, such as land subsidence, resulting from the extensive construction of tube wells in the state. State Infrastructure, Water Resources and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr. Izani Husin said this finding is based on several studies related to water quantity conducted earlier by Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB). 'While theoretically possible, no adverse effects have been identified thus far. We are presently evaluating the most effective water sources, including surface water like rivers. 'This is due to the fact that groundwater sources in Kelantan contain various substances, including magnesium, necessitating expensive water treatment processes," he told reporters after the state executive council meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today. He said the claim that soil subsidence would result from the construction of tube wells in the state is inaccurate and without basis. "At present, there are 42 tube wells acr oss Kelantan. The necessity for tube well construction may arise in areas at the periphery or border where AKSB's water coverage is inadequate due to various issues, such as leaks in aging pipes. 'We have raised this issue with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, seeking assistance for the state government in replacing around 1,000 kilometres of old pipes out of the total 5,000 kilometers in the state, which require high costs," he said. Yesterday, the Kelantan branch of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) voiced concerns about tube well excavation in the state, fearing it might lead to soil subsidence. Source: BERNAMA News Agency