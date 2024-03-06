NIA provides water pumps to El Niño-affected farmers’ groups in Bicol

LEGAZPI: The National Irrigation Administration in Bicol (NIA-5) has provided five service water pumps to farmers' associations affected by El Niño in the provinces of Albay and Camarines Sur. In an interview on Wednesday, NIA-Bicol spokesperson Ma. Celofe Baraera said those that have received intervention were Polangui town in Albay; and Milaor, Camarines Sur, where sources of water were in critical conditions. "At least 13 communal irrigation systems (CIS) located in Albay and Camarines Sur are currently affected. Although they have a water source, due to extreme heat, the water level has decreased and is insufficient to reach the designated areas. The use of water pumps will aid in replenishing the water source," she said. Baraera said the operation and maintenance of CIS is with their IAs but as part of the intervention of the government, NIA augmented the water pumps to mitigate the effect of El Niño in their areas. She said 399.15 hectares of irrigated ricefields and 462 farmers were affected in the two provinces. "The farmers can use the water pumps for more than two months since the plantation is in the vegetative stage. We will provide necessary assistance to the affected farmers in the region," she added. Other areas that are experiencing dry spell are the towns of Libon, Oas, Pio Duran, Libon and Polangui in Albay, and Pili, Balatan, Baao, Buhi and Milaor in Camarines Sur. Baraera said the agency continues to monitor these municipalities and is readying interventions to be given to them. Meanwhile, Adrian Salceda, president of Albay League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP), recently met with Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Frankie Tiu-Laurel to discuss the drought affecting the 3rd district of Albay, which is considered the province's rice granary. "Secretary Laurel and I met when weather predictions already suggested an upcoming El Niño. Moving forward, we are working with the DA to immediately address the needs of affected farmers through the fast-tracked distribution of the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance (RFFA) under the Rice Tariffication Law; endorsement of the LGU (local government unit), and NIA requests for augmentation of water supply in affected farms; and fast-tracked processing of claims with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for damaged crops if any," Salceda said to a report sent to reporters. On Jan. 19, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order (EO) No. 53 to streamline, reactivate and reconstitute the old El Niño task forces under EO No. 16 (s. 2001) and Memorandum Order No. 38 (s. 2019). Under EO No. 53, the President instructed the task force to develop a comprehensive disaster preparedness and rehabilitation plan for El Niño and La Niña to provide 'systematic, holistic, and results-driven interventions' to help the public cope and minimize their devastating effects. Source: Philippines News Agency