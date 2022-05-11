﻿NHA-11 seeks demand growth to open more affordable housing

To provide more affordable and decent houses for Filipinos, the National Housing Authority in Davao Region (NHA-11) urged the public to help raise the demand for more low-cost real estate developments.

“Of course, if there is demand, we have a reason to create more developments to house Filipino government employees, especially the uniformed personnel,” acting NHA-11 district manager Alper John Alcaraz said in a press briefing here Wednesday.

Alcaraz said they are still accepting applications for housing projects based in the region that were opened in October 2021.

NHA-11 offers well-built units at a price lower than half of the amount these types of houses are sold for by private companies.

Madayaw Residences, a mid-rise condominium type building with 640 units in Barangay Talomo, is being sold at around PHP1.7 million per unit of 60 square meters.

“We are doing this to address the housing backlog situation in our country. Currently, it stands at six million,” Alcaraz said.

The housing backlog, he said, is due to the growing population over time, creating an imbalance in the resources for housing.

Sonia Bulseco, the NHA-11 District Manager for Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro offices, said prices can go up to PHP4 million per studio unit in high-rise condominium buildings that are usually smaller than what they offer.

To date, Alcaraz said there are only 300 available units in their projects in Davao City.

Those who are interested to acquire properties only have to provide the requirements set by NHA-11, he said.

For developments with more applicants than the available units, Alcaraz said NHA-11 will resort to a raffle draw to award the certificates of ownership.

Other available NHA housing units are in Barangay Cogon, Babak District in Samal; Barangay Balabag, Digos City; Barangay Quezon, Panabo City; Barangay Biao Escuela, Tugbok District in Davao City; and Barangay Dahican, Mati City.

Alcaraz said the NHA is also offering units for Indigenous Peoples in select areas considered safe and free from peace and order risks.

Source: Philippines News Agency