NewGlobe methods transforming African and Indian education as world leaders gather to address learning crisis at global summit.

LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — An innovative teaching methodology delivering “learning gains among the largest ever measured” is being taken-up by more and more African and Indian governments – ahead of the global education summit to tackle what’s being called the greatest learning crisis for 100 years.

Rwanda’s Government is the latest to launch a national education transformation program – RwandaEQUIP – with the aim of making the country’s entire basic education system globally competitive.

Global leaders are gathering in New York for the UN Transforming Education Summit – convened in response to the crisis in global education. A ‘Solutions Day’ will focus on the few replicable programs – like RwandaEQUIP – already delivering transformation at scale.

“Educational transformation is a core priority for the Government of Rwanda and bold investments have been made to this effect,” said Gaspard Twagirayezu, Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education.

RwandaEQUIP is supported by NewGlobe’s innovative methodology, confirmed in a landmark study to deliver learning gains easily in the top 1% of those ever rigorously studied at scale in emerging markets.

The study, led by Professor Michael Kremer, 2019 Nobel Prize winner, suggests children living in underserved communities receive over 53% more learning in NewGlobe supported schools compared to students in other schools.

The results are an affirmation of NewGlobe’s integrated learning system, used by the Government of Rwanda and others across Africa and India to support a million students today and growing year-on-year.

The study is based on a randomized control trial of more than 10,000 students from low socioeconomic backgrounds in Kenya.

After two years, primary students taught using NewGlobe’s methods are nearly a whole additional year of learning ahead of students in other schools.

For pre-primary students, two years’ teaching using NewGlobe’s methods puts them a year-and-a-half of additional learning ahead of other students.

NewGlobe’s Africa Director Clement Uwajenza said: “Despite enormous global investment, the 2030 SDG4 education targets will be missed, failing another generation of children. Now, is the time to identify and scale effective local solutions already being implemented by governments in the Global South. We all know the scale of the crisis, now we need practical action to solve it. The international community must unite and commit to implementing solutions already proven to work if we’re to have any prospect of delivering on the promise of quality education for all. We must all hope that this Summit seizes the chance for change.”

The groundbreaking education study also finds children taught using New Globe’s methods are three times more likely to be able to read at age seven. The World Bank estimates 90% of 10 year olds in Africa can’t read a single sentence.

World Bank Education Director Jaime Saavedra says the level of learning poverty in low and middle income countries is “the most serious education crisis of the last 100 years.”

The latest UNESCO estimates suggest that SDG4 – the target to ensure quality education for all by 2030 – will be missed, with 300 million children still not reaching basic standards in literacy and numeracy.

