BAGUIO: The Department of Agriculture's (DA) Agricultural Training Center (ATI) is set to become an additional outlet for various products of over 120 farmer groups. Charlie Sagudan, Training Center director of ATI in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) on Monday said that their newly opened 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' store at the ATI center inside the Benguet State University will offer fresh and processed products of the 93 Learning Sites for Agriculture (LSA), 25 Community Organizations (CO) and three Private Extension Service Providers (PESP). 'The products of the LSAs, COs, and the PESPs will be sold at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo-ATI from Monday to Friday,' he said. The products vary from heirloom rice, commercial rice, vegetables, poultry, fruits, and to processed agricultural products like wine, jams, preserves, dried fruits, teas, and pastries will all be on display. 'The Kadiwa program is an initiative of PBBM that seeks to establish a seamless farm-to-consumer market chain, eliminating intermediaries or middlemen and enabling local producers to realize higher income by directly vending their produce to consumers,' the ATI-NTC-CAR said in its statement. It also catalyzes Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises, facilitating local product promotion and bolstering economic opportunities within communities. Aida Pagtan, chief of the Regional Agriculture and Fisheries Information Service (RAFIS) said the Kadiwa ng Pangulo is not just an avenue to help farmers sell their produce but also a place for the public to buy quality products at affordable prices. She said that DA-CAR has a permanent Kadiwa store at the Bureau of Plant and Industry and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources that is open to the public every Thursday aside from the special mobile Kadiwa stores that visit the provinces and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo events during special occasions. 'We urge the public to also visit and patronize the Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores for convenience, good price and quality,' she said. Source: Philippines News Agency