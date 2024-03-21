New procurement building to meet evolving gov’t needs

MANILA: The establishment of a new procurement building in Quezon City will pave the way for the advancement of procurement policies in government, Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said Thursday. Pangandaman led the inauguration of the Government Procurement Policy Board-Technical Support Office (GPPB-TSO) building at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City, coinciding with the celebration of World Sustainable Procurement Day. 'Championing sustainability and functionality, this establishment has likewise been designed to meet the evolving needs of our organization and to serve as a hub for the advancement of government procurement policies that are not only effective but also responsive to the challenges of the times,' Pangandaman, who also serves as the GPPB Chairperson, said. The new facility flaunts sustainability features, such as the recycling of sewage water into garden water, utilization of gravity distribution on the overhead water storage, and the use of QR (quick response) codes linked to the elevators for security and efficiency. GPPB-TSO executive director Rowena Candice Ruiz said 'boundless possibilities' in government procurement, following the establishment of the new building. 'The GPPB-TSO has come a long way as will be seen in the many innovations and reforms in public procurement," Ruiz said. During the event, Pangandaman also led the ceremonial signing of the commitment wall with state universities and colleges for the continued implementation of the Public Procurement Specialist Certification Course. New partners from private higher education institutions and private sector organizations were welcomed, as the government expanded the implementation of the certificate course. The Public Procurement Specialist Certification Course aims to develop government workers into professional practitioners who can navigate the complexities of public procurement and address the causes of procurement failures. 'This need underpins our collaborat ion with public and private institutions, symbolizing a strategic alliance that leverages academic expertise and practical insights,' Pangandaman said. As of December 2023, collaborative efforts of the government and public institutions have already led to the graduation of 3,775 procurement professionals, based on DBM data. The DBM, under Pangandaman's leadership, advocates for several key transformational initiatives, such as the amendment to the decades-old Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA). The proposed amendments to GPRA are expected to result in greater efficiency in the implementation of projects and purchase of goods and supplies. The new GPRA that is being pushed is also seen to promote green public procurement practices, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s vision of a 'Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines) where climate resiliency and a green economy are prioritized. Source: Philippines News Agency