New Masbate office to decongest other DSWD-Bicol service areas

The new satellite office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development - Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (DSWD-AICS) program in Masbate province is now ready to serve clients and help decongest existing operation areas during payouts. In an interview on Saturday, Jastine Joy Dichoso Escuro, DSWD-Bicol AICS information officer, said the new office can serve 100 clients daily. "With this new office, we can cater to more. We can provide easy, comfortable, and convenient delivery of service to our clients. This is also the same objective of RA (Republic Act) 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018," she said. The new one-story building is located within the Masbate provincial capitol in Barangay Ibingay, the seventh AICS processing area in the Bicol Region. Existing AICS satellite offices are located in Naga City, Iriga City, and Tigaon town all in Camarines Sur; Labo in Camarines Norte; Irosin in Sorsogon; and Catanduanes. In a statement, DSWD Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio said the new satellite office symbolizes a significant step towards fostering stronger partnerships in the pursuit of social welfare and development in the province. 'This new AICS satellite office will greatly facilitate our operations and enable us to respond more effectively to the needs of the community especially since Masbate is an island province. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian extends his heartfelt appreciation to the provincial government of Masbate for its unwavering support of our programs and services,' Laurio said. AICS is one of the social welfare services of the DSWD that provides medical, burial, transportation, education, food or financial assistance to a person or family in crisis

Source: Philippines News Agency