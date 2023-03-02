New evacuation center to serve residents of Tarlac town

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a disaster-resilient multi-purpose evacuation center in La Paz town, Tarlac province.

Located in Barangay Caramutan, the PHP38.4-million evacuation center will serve as a temporary shelter for residents of the northern part of La Paz during calamities.

District Engineer Edward Ricardo Ramos said on Thursday the construction of an evacuation center in the area was prioritized to strengthen the local government's emergency response and recovery efforts during natural disasters.

He said the newly completed evacuation center is designed specifically to be disaster-resilient to ensure that everyone who will seek shelter in the facility is safe and secured.

He said the center is equipped with family rooms, nursing areas, bathrooms, and shower rooms with 24/7 running water.

“In coordination with local officials of La Paz, the national government through the DPWH built this calamity-resilient center in a location accessible to residents and with the capacity to receive a large number of evacuees,” Ramos said in a statement.

Likewise, he said the facility can be used by the community as a multi-purpose covered court that can host sporting events and barangay activities, and as a venue for the delivery of basic social services.

La Paz Mayor Venustiano Jordan thanked the DPWH and the provincial officials of Tarlac for the construction of the evacuation center that can accommodate his constituents in case they will be needing a safer place during the occurrence of strong typhoons, severe flooding, and other calamitous events.

“Ito ay malaking tulong para sa mga kababayan namin na nakatira sa norte bahagi ng La Paz sakaling may kalamidad gaya ng pagbaha na madalas nararanasan dito sa amin bayan tuwing panahon ng tag ulan (This is a big help for our townmates who are living in the northern part of La Paz in case of calamities such as flooding which is always being experienced in our town during rainy season),” Jordan said.

The center was officially turned over by the DPWH to the local government unit on Wednesday.

Among those who witnessed the turnover rites were Tarlac Governor Susan Yap and 3rd District Representative Noel Rivera.

This is the second multi-purpose evacuation center built in La Paz town. The first one located in Barangay Rizal was funded by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and opened in 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency