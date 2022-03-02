﻿New Covid case bulletin to focus on severe, critical cases

The reporting of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases will be done weekly starting March 7 and will focus on the severe and critical cases, a health official said Tuesday.

This was after the National Capital Region and 38 other areas shifted to the most relaxed Alert Level 1 from March 1 to 15.

In a Palace briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the weekly case bulletins would be released every Monday at 4 p.m. and additional timely updates would be provided when necessary.

“As to the case numbers, if it’s mild, we treat it like it’s part of our lives. We live with the virus, we focus on the critical,” she said.

Apart from the severe and critical cases, the bulletin will also indicate deaths, health care capacity, vaccination rates, and weekly trends.

Vergeire noted that the national Covid-19 tracker would still show the daily new cases, but it would “eventually” display weekly case additions.

The Department of Health’s goals in this shift of case reportage includes reduction of frequency for more meaningful data and highlighting of long-term recovery through the removal of emphasis on daily numbers.

Vergeire said the change in the case update “will be permanent.”

Source: Philippines News Agency