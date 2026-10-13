Netbox Labs partners with NVIDIA and Grafana Labs, announces new additions to the NetBox Infrastructure Intelligence Platform to Assemble the Intelligence Layer for AI Datacenter and Enterprise Infrastructure Buildouts

NetBox, already used by more than 90% of top neoclouds, and companies including Arm, J.P. Morgan Chase and CoreWeave, becomes native to NVIDIA DSX OS and the Grafana catalog, and adds new ways for people and AI agents to design and run the world’s most complex infrastructure environments

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kennedy Space Center — NetBox Labs, the company behind NetBox, the system of record for networks and datacenters, today announced partnerships with NVIDIA and Grafana Labs, along with a host of new platform capabilities, at the first ever NetBox Evolve conference. Together, these announcements extend NetBox’s position as the central intelligence layer for the world’s technology infrastructure.

NVIDIA now integrates with NetBox as a native source of truth for NVIDIA Configuration Manager (NVCM), the network orchestration component of NVIDIA DSX OS. As the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates, this partnership puts NetBox at the center of how AI infrastructure is designed, provisioned, and operated.

now integrates with NetBox as a native source of truth for NVIDIA Configuration Manager (NVCM), the network orchestration component of NVIDIA DSX OS. As the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates, this partnership puts NetBox at the center of how AI infrastructure is designed, provisioned, and operated. Grafana Labs and NetBox Labs have released an official NetBox plugin in the Grafana catalog. It brings live infrastructure context into Grafana dashboards and alerts, enabling network and datacenter teams to attach meaning to their data.

and NetBox Labs have released an official NetBox plugin in the Grafana catalog. It brings live infrastructure context into Grafana dashboards and alerts, enabling network and datacenter teams to attach meaning to their data. NetBox Labs Infrastructure Intelligence Platform has expanded with new products and features. NetBox Designs joins NetBox Visual Explorer and NetBox Asset Lifecycle to accelerate the design and planning, procurement, and management of datacenter and network buildouts. In addition, new agents and AI operations capabilities help every team automate their infrastructure atop NetBox’s vendor-neutral context. Finally, a variety of new integrations and new dashboards for NetBox Analytics help teams bring more data into NetBox, and quickly understand their infrastructure.

“Whether teams are building enterprise networks and infrastructure in retail, healthcare, financial services, or deploying an AI datacenter at massive speed and scale, configuration, observability and automation all depend on having an authoritative record of what infrastructure should exist and how it should be operating. That record is NetBox,” said NetBox Labs CEO and cofounder Kris Beevers. “Today NetBox is used by companies like Arm, CoreWeave, Kaiser Permanente and J.P. Morgan Chase to build, run and grow their networks and infrastructure. We’re seeing tremendous growth, with more than 90% of the top neoclouds using NetBox to design and scale their AI datacenters and we expect NetBox to power more than 100 GW of AI datacenter capacity by 2030.”

NetBox becomes native to NVIDIA DSX OS

NVIDIA has partnered with NetBox Labs to make NetBox a native source of truth for NVCM, so network configuration in DSX OS comes straight from the system of record that AI infrastructure teams already use. This puts NetBox at the center of the design, provisioning and operation of today’s large-scale AI deployments. NetBox provides the central data driving automation of configuration across NVIDIA-native cluster fabrics.

Read more about the NetBox Labs – NVIDIA partnership here .

NetBox context in every Grafana Labs dashboard

Infrastructure produces more telemetry than ever. But telemetry only shows what infrastructure is doing, not what it is: which device an interface belongs to, which site it’s in, what role it plays, who owns it, and whether it should exist at all. Today, teams fill that gap by hand, with brittle scripts or guesswork.

Now, with the partnership between NetBox Labs and Grafana Labs, NetBox records what infrastructure is supposed to be, and Grafana shows what it’s actually doing. The free, open source NetBox plugin, built with Grafana Labs and published in the Grafana catalog, carries live NetBox context (site, role, tenant, rack, owner, lifecycle) into Grafana dashboards and alerts. It requires no pipeline changes, avoids stale labels and adds no metric cost. Separately, NetBox Labs’ open source Orb platform now gives Grafana Cloud users a new source of network flow and packet telemetry.

“Network and infrastructure observability are popular use cases we see across the Grafana community, and context is what separates a wall of metrics from answers and action,” said Ash Mazhari, VP of Corporate Development, Grafana Labs. “NetBox is the system of record teams already trust. With the NetBox data source in our catalog and Orb delivering network telemetry into Grafana Cloud, our users get a deeper understanding of their infrastructure and network data.”

Read more about the NetBox Labs – Grafana Labs partnership here .

New NetBox Labs Platform capabilities for people and AI agents

In addition to the partnerships, NetBox Labs also announced several new additions to the NetBox Labs Infrastructure Intelligence platform.

NetBox Designs , now in public preview, delivers reusable templates for rapid infrastructure design. Teams define a site, rack or IP plan once, then can rinse and repeat for large scale deployments. NetBox Asset Lifecycle then carries the planned objects through bill of materials, purchase order, shipment and installation.

, now in public preview, delivers reusable templates for rapid infrastructure design. Teams define a site, rack or IP plan once, then can rinse and repeat for large scale deployments. NetBox Asset Lifecycle then carries the planned objects through bill of materials, purchase order, shipment and installation. NetBox Analytics adds a number of new ready-made dashboards this week to help teams understand their complex infrastructure environments, and will be generally available next month alongside NetBox Visual Explorer , which enables teams to rapidly view and navigate large-scale datacenter and network footprints.

adds a number of new ready-made dashboards this week to help teams understand their complex infrastructure environments, and will be generally available next month alongside , which enables teams to rapidly view and navigate large-scale datacenter and network footprints. Integrations between the NetBox Labs platform and the surrounding ecosystem continue to multiply. Arista CloudVision, AWS VPC IPAM, and Cisco Nexus Dashboard integrations become generally available this month, and new integrations with Palo Alto Panorama, Tenable, and Kubernetes enter public preview later in October.

between the NetBox Labs platform and the surrounding ecosystem continue to multiply. Arista CloudVision, AWS VPC IPAM, and Cisco Nexus Dashboard integrations become generally available this month, and new integrations with Palo Alto Panorama, Tenable, and Kubernetes enter public preview later in October. Agentic operations depend on NetBox as the vendor-neutral context layer for AI agents. Per Gartner ® forecast, by 2030, 50% of organizations will use agentic NetOps with minimal human involvement, up from nearly 0% in 2026. (Source: Gartner, 2026 Strategic Roadmap for Agentic AI in Infrastructure and IT Operations, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Leibovitz, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, 5 June 2026) NetBox Agents gains new pre-built agents for change request review, lifecycle and version compliance, data quality management, and data import that lower barriers for teams to accelerate agentic automation. Now available in public preview. The fully managed, now generally available NetBox Platform MCP Server lets teams bring infrastructure context to their own agents, which can query and change infrastructure across the whole platform in plain language with nothing to host.

depend on NetBox as the vendor-neutral context layer for AI agents. Per Gartner forecast, by 2030, 50% of organizations will use agentic NetOps with minimal human involvement, up from nearly 0% in 2026. (Source: Gartner, 2026 Strategic Roadmap for Agentic AI in Infrastructure and IT Operations, Tim Zimmerman, Mike Leibovitz, Andrew Lerner, Jonathan Forest, Karen Brown, 5 June 2026)

Read more about the NetBox Labs Infrastructure Intelligence Platform announcements here .

“Only NetBox Labs provides a comprehensive infrastructure intelligence platform that spans every stage of the infrastructure lifecycle, with vendor neutrality, clear agent guardrails, and the trust of the world’s most demanding environments,” said CEO and cofounder Kris Beevers. “Today’s NetBox Labs product and NVIDIA and Grafana Labs partner announcements enable teams at any point in their infrastructure modernization journey to work with confidence knowing they are backed by the world’s most powerful infrastructure intelligence platform. We’re very excited about what these partnerships and product announcements mean for our customers and business.”

About NetBox Labs

NetBox Labs simplifies the full infrastructure lifecycle for the world’s most demanding technical environments. It is the commercial steward of NetBox, the open source infrastructure system of record trusted by 10,000+ organizations for more than a decade. NetBox Labs streamlines infrastructure procurement, modeling, deployment and management for both humans and agents. Its infrastructure intelligence platform powers business-critical systems at companies like Arm, CoreWeave, J.P. Morgan, Kaiser Permanente and Riot Games. Headquartered in New York City, NetBox Labs is backed by NGP, Notable Capital, Flybridge, IBM, Salesforce and Two Sigma. Visit https://netboxlabs.com to learn more.

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