Negros LGU bans full-face helmet in city proper to curb rider crimes

BACOLOD: The City of San Carlos in northern Negros Occidental is prohibiting the use of full-face helmets in the city proper to curb crimes committed by motorcycle riders wearing this type of protective gear to hide their identities. Instead, the wearing of half-face motorcycle helmet is prescribed within the city proper, based on Executive Order (EO) 89, amending Section 1 of EO 86, signed by Mayor Renato Gustilo and released by the city government over the weekend. On Monday, the San Carlos Component City Police Station reported the conduct of the enforcement of EO 89 through checkpoints established at designated areas. Initially, Gustilo issued EO 86 lifting the use of motorcycle protective helmet in the city proper as provided in Section 1, but later issued EO 89 providing that half-face helmets can instead be used within the city proper. 'For clarificatory purposes, the use of a full-face helmet is not allowed within the city proper. However, starting in any of these (stated) areas going outside San Carlos City, the wearing of a full-face helmet is required,' the mayor said. Full-face helmets can already be used in areas from Sancaville Subdivision in Barangay Rizal, from City Hardware, and from Kalingling Bridge. 'All motorcycle drivers and back riders must take off their helmets, bonnets, or masks upon order of the law enforcers manning the checkpoints, which are established at designated areas pursuant to this order,' Gustilo said. He also ordered a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour for motorists within the city proper. In issuing the EO 86, Gustilo said, 'it has been observed that most crimes are committed by persons wearing protective motorcycle helmets to hide their identities'. He said not allowing the use of full-face helmets and limiting the driving speed of motorists in some areas within San Carlos City aim to curb criminality and to help easily identify criminals. Source: Philippines News Agency