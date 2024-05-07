BACOLOD: Despite his physical limitation, 10-year-old Zach Lucas Obsioma of Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, continues to literally make waves as a swimmer, earning a ticket to the Palarong Pambansa for the second time. Afflicted with a rare birth defect called phocomelia, marked by shortened limbs, the Level 5 Special Education (SPED) learner ruled the pool anew to bag three gold medals in the para games of the 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet hosted by Negros Occidental and Bacolod City, which ended on Tuesday. His mother, Mavet, said she did not expect Lucas would become a swimming champion because he disliked being in water when he was younger. 'Now, it is overwhelming for us to see him with his achievements. Lucas is such a blessing to us. He dives, he tumble turns even with no legs,' she told the Philippine News Agency in a telephone interview. In this year's regional swimming competition held at St. John's Institute in Talisay City, Lucas defended his titles in the 50-m eter backstroke, 50-meter breaststroke, and 50-meter freestyle. He will next compete in the annual Palaro to be hosted by Cebu City in July. The boy, who uses a skateboard for mobility, started training in March last year before the provincial meet. After making his mark in the 2023 WVRAA Meet in Aklan, he competed in the Palarong Pambansa Para Games in Marikina City, where he pocketed three gold medals in his favorite events. As a member of the Cadiz Whales Swimming Team, he balances his academics at the city's SPED Training Center with pool training under mentors Max Fermales and Lyn Rabuya. On school days, he trains at Laura's Beach Resort for two hours, either from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or up to four hours a day when there is no school. His mother shared that Lucas doesn't have a strict diet. He loves to eat fried chicken, drinks milk and takes vitamin supplements. A middle child, Lucas was raised by his parents as a regular child with his two siblings. 'We did our best to raise hi m like a normal child. He doesn't have legs so people would notice him immediately. At first, it hurt us what people would say about his physical appearance or how others would look at him, but as time went by, we got used to it. He is a well-loved boy,' Mavet said. Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. commended the 'sport icon' of Cadiz City while Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson exhorted Lucas to 'continue to swim for the gold.' Source: Philippines News Agency