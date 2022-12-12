NegOcc hopeful of continued decrease in Covid-19 cases

BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental provincial government is hopeful that Covid-19 cases will continue to drop even as patients are still being admitted at the Cadiz District Hospital (CDH) in Cadiz City.

Latest data from the Provincial Incident Management Team showed there are still 287 active cases, mostly reported by local government units (LGUs) in northern Negros, while 28 patients, which is equivalent to 31 percent occupancy, are now confined in the hospital.

“We hope our Covid-19 cases will continue to go down,” Provincial Administrator Rayfrando Diaz II told reporters on Monday.

In October, the CDH’s occupancy rate went as high as 97 percent.

Previously, two other hospitals have been established by the province as Covid-19 treatment facilities, the Valladolid District Hospital in Valladolid town and the Valeriano M. Gatuslao Memorial District Hospital in Himamaylan City.

After infections continued to decrease towards the end of 2021, the two hospitals were allowed to cater to medical cases other than Covid-19.

Currently, Negros Occidental remains under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, which means reasonable restrictions are still being imposed by LGUs, but not as stricter as those prescribed under higher alert levels.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said Alert Level 2 reminds Negrenses that Covid-19 is still “very much around”.

“The numbers are going up and then going down,” he noted

Source: Philippines News Agency