NegOcc disaster operations center heightens alert for Holy Week



BACOLOD CITY: The Negros Occidental Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) Operations Center went on blue alert on Wednesday to ensure preparedness and prompt response during the observance of the Holy Week.

In a memorandum, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the heightened alert status takes effect 8 a.m. on March 27 until 8 a.m. on April 1.

‘In connection with this, all PDRRM Council members/agencies and city, municipal and barangay DRRMCs are hereby advised to raise the alert status in respective operations center(s) to blue alert,’ he added.

‘Blue alert’ requires 50 percent of concerned personnel to be in their posts at any time.

Lacson directed all DRRM units to heighten road safety measures and deploy responders to different areas of convergence with mass gatherings such as places of worship, beaches, resorts and rivers.

‘Close monitoring, consolidation and reporting of all related incidents and ensuring prompt coordination with concerned agencies and offices are highly encouraged

,’ he said.

The governor also instructed all the DRRM units to submit preparedness measures, respective response action plans, and reports of any untoward incidents monitored from March 27 to April 1.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station in Northern Negros Occidental is also on heightened alert in all ports under its area of responsibility until April 2.

‘We ensure the safety and security of the passengers. We conduct vessel safety enforcement inspection. Even before the Holy Week, we have deployed personnel to cater to travelers arriving and leaving Bacolod City,’ Commander Paterno Belarmino Jr. said in an interview.

In an advisory, the PCG Auxiliary 618th Squadron, Negros Occidental reminded passengers to arrive at the port early, at least two to three hours before the scheduled departure, to allow time for check-in procedures and boarding.

Passengers are also urged to follow safety instructions and familiarize oneself with emergency procedures when aboard a vessel.

‘Practice patience.

During peak travel times such as Holy Week, expect longer lines and potential delays. Stay calm and patient, and remember that everyone is trying to reach their destination safely,’ the advisory added.

Source: Philippines News Agency