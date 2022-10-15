Nearly 72K applicants in Ilocos register in DOLE’s info system

A total of 71,978 new job applicants from the Ilocos region have registered in the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) Employment Information System (PEIS) as of September this year.

In a phone interview on Friday, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 1 (Ilocos) information officer Justin Marbella said DOLE’s PEIS provides appropriate employment services to those who need jobs.

“Most of the registered applicants are from western Pangasinan with 32 percent. Fifty-four percent of the registered applicants are female and 46 percent are male,” Marbella said.

He added that 58 percent of the PEIS-registered applicants are aged 20 years to 34 years.

The top 10 local government units that have the most registered applicants in PEIS are Sual, Pangasinan; Bacnotan, La Union; Pangasinan provincial PESO; Piddig, Ilocos Norte; Infanta, Pangasinan; Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; Santa Cruz, Ilocos Sur; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Aringay, La Union; and San Jacinto, Pangasinan.

Aside from the new job applicants, about 2,572 new employers have registered, Marbella said.

“Among the top vacancies are in sales and retail, services, and office/clerical works,” he said.

The PEIS is the enhanced version of the Skills Registry System. It is a database of active manpower supply containing the profiles of all persons and employers registered.

It shows information on the qualifications and skills of the applicants, as well as the job vacancies posted by the employers.

The PEIS is maintained and updated by all participating PESO nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency