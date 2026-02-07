NDRRMC: 64K Families Affected by Basyang So Far

Manila: Families affected by Basyang (international name Penha), downgraded to a low-pressure area as of 5 a.m, in four regions have reached 64,360 families, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its Saturday update.

According to Philippines News Agency, the latest data from NDRRMC indicates that the affected families are comprised of 232,550 people residing in 517 villages across Region 6 (Western Visayas), Negros Island Region, Region 7 (Central Visayas), and Caraga.

At present, 16,528 families are receiving aid in 480 evacuation centers, while an additional 4,489 families are being supported outside these centers. The Office of Civil Defense previously defined affected families as those displaced by inclement weather and those who do not require relocation from their homes.

Furthermore, around 82 seaports in Mimaropa, Region 6, Negros Island Region, and Caraga were compelled to halt operations. This suspension has led to the stranding of 4,447 passengers, 1,481 rolling cargoes, 111 ships, and 20 motorbancas.