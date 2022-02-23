﻿NCR positivity rate down to 4.9%: OCTA

The coronavirus positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) has decreased to 4.9 percent for the first time since Dec. 26, 2021, the OCTA Research Group said Tuesday.

In a tweet, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said NCR’s positivity rate or the number of people who test positive for Covid-19 in a certain area, is lower than the 5 percent level recommended by the World Health Organization prior to the Omicron variant wave.

“NCR remained at low risk (for Covid-19) as of February 21, 2022 as the average daily attack rate decreased to 2.85 percent, while the reproduction number was stable at 0.21, very low, and the healthcare utilization rate remained at 25 percent, very low,” David said.

The region’s growth rate is -28 percent.

Its neighboring areas — the provinces of Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal — remained at low risk for Covid-19 while Quezon improved to very low risk.

The positivity rate in Batangas is 6 percent; Cavite, 9 percent; Laguna, 6 percent; Rizal, 7 percent; and Quezon 3 percent.

The overall number of new coronavirus cases in the country has declined, logging 1,427 infections on February 21.

This is so far the lowest number of daily infections recorded in the country this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency