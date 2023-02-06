NCR logs lowest Covid count since March 2020 with 17 new cases

MANILA: The National Capital Region (NCR) logged 17 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as of Feb. 5, the lowest since March 20, 2020.

“This is the lowest in the NCR since March 20, 2020. The 7-day average dipped to 46 cases per day,” said OCTA Research Group fellow, Dr. Guido David, over Twitter on Monday.

David noted the region’s weekly positivity rate dropped to 1.7 percent as of Feb. 4 because testing remained low at 35 per day per 100,000 individuals.

The nationwide positivity rate also further decreased to 1.8 percent as of Feb. 5.

This, after the country logged 36 new cases, 12 deaths, 217 recoveries and 9,378 active cases nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency