nCino and Accenture Help Judo Bank Transform its SME Business Banking Platform

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), a global consulting firm with leading capabilities in cloud and digital transformations, today announced they have helped Australian-based SME challenger bank Judo Bank implement a new banking platform by deploying the nCino Bank Operating System®.

Judo Bank is now live on nCino’s Bank Operating System platform, providing a single digital engagement experience for its customers and employees. Together, these solutions create an agile, scalable, single end-to-end platform for Judo Bank, an SME-focused business bank.

Lisa Frazier, chief operating officer at Judo Bank, said nCino’s cutting-edge solutions were a perfect fit for the SME business bank whose strategy is to bring back the craft of relationship banking. “Judo Bank’s relationship-based model of getting to know our customers, understand their business and build trust with them, regardless of their location, has been particularly critical during the pandemic,” said Frazier. “At Judo Bank, our relationship bankers are passionate about our SME customers and spending quality time with them to deeply understand their business. However, their time is finite. Therefore the systems that support them need to take administration off their plate, support communications and generate fast decisions for customers. We’re really excited about the way nCino’s cutting-edge technology facilitates this approach – enhancing the way we continue to listen, support and provide finance to more of Australia’s SME businesses.”

The execution of the cloud-first transformation was led by Accenture, leveraging its nCino expertise and proven track record of helping financial institutions optimise and digitise their processes. The integration was run remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the efficacy of cloud-based software solutions.

“Regardless of geographic location, the fact remains that financial institutions must embrace changing customer dynamics and make their digital offerings their top priority,” said Laura Valmorbida, a managing director within Accenture’s Financial Services practice in Australia. “Judo Bank’s successful cloud implementation helps it deliver an improved, tailored experience that will provide them a significant advantage in the market.”

“COVID-19 forced financial institutions to adapt to a new and critically important digital first market, which Judo Bank has embraced and is now realising the benefits of,” said Mark Bernhardi, general manager of APAC at nCino. “The partnership with Judo Bank and Accenture further underscores that it takes a culture of innovation and collaboration to enable a financial institution to continue to meet their customers’ ongoing needs. We are so proud of the incredible teamwork from all three parties and are thrilled to continue our work with Judo Bank.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Judo Bank

Judo Bank is Australia’s first fully licensed, purpose built challenger bank dedicated to lending to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) . Built from the ground up by a small group of deeply experienced and highly credentialed business lending professionals, Judo Bank has brought back old-style, traditional relationship banking — banking as it used to be, banking as it should be, supported with the latest, legacy free technology environment.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

