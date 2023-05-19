NBI sues esports boss for fraudulent receipts

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday filed charges against the owner of an esports organization for allegedly printing fraudulent receipts or sales and commercial invoices. The NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division recommended charges of falsification of commercial documents, fraudulent conduct of business, and acting as intermediaries for graft and corrupt practices over the dealings of businessman Bernard Chong and 31 others in Brenterprise International Inc. In December last year, the NBI carried out a warrant issued by a Quezon City trial court to search, seize and examine computer data in Chong's offices in Eastwood City, Libis. Chong had also been the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court in connection with a PHP1.8-billion shabu shipment intercepted at the Manila International Container Port in 2019. The Court of Appeals (CA) granted Chong's petition questioning the warrant of arrest on the premise of his links to Fortuneyield Cargo Services Corporation, the company involved in the drug smuggling operation. Chong said he had divested from the company long before the drug shipment happened and that he had already transferred his shares of stocks. Just this month, the CA dismissed the drug smuggling case as there was no probable cause to indict Chong. Chong's Bren Esports won the gold medal in the recent Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia after it defeated Malaysia in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang event.

Source: Philippines News Agency