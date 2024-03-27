NBI arrests 8 scammers posing as DBM personnel

MANILA: Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested on Tuesday eight individuals pretending to be officials and employees of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in an entrapment operation in Mandaluyong City. The DBM, in a news release Wednesday, said one of the suspects introduced herself to the complainant as an Undersecretary of the DBM supposedly in charge of the agency's "special projects." The scammers promised the complainant, who is a project contractor, access to some PHP1.3 billion worth of government projects involving the construction of a dam. The suspects assured the complainant that the project will be awarded to her once 'grease money' was provided for the project's 'Blue Print' to initiate the processing of documents for the project award. The illicit activity was uncovered after the contractor conducted an initial verification with the DBM. After receiving and accommodating the complaint, the DBM sought the help of the NBI to carry out an entrapment opera tion where the suspects were arrested after accepting the PHP500,000 marked money. "Mariin po nating kinokondena ang ganitong klaseng gawain. May proseso po tayong sinusunod na naaayon sa mga umiiral na batas (We strongly condemn this kind of activity. We have a process that is consistent with existing laws)," Budget Secretary Mina Pangandaman said. She said the DBM is hoping that the incident will "send a strong statement to the public" that it will never tolerate fraudulent activities. "Seryoso po ang DBM sa paglaban sa katiwalian gaya po ng ganitong mga gawain. Kaya naman po hinihikayat ko po ang taumbayan na agad magsumbong at i-report kung may mga mae-encounter sila na ganitong mga indibidwal (The DBM is serious about fighting corruption. That's why I encourage the people to immediately report if they encounter scrupulous individuals)," Pangandaman added. Two of the suspects have already expressed their desire to be witnesses against the other suspects, the DBM said. Source: Philippines News Agency