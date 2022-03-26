﻿Nayong Pilipino to transform 9.5-ha land into urban green space

To create an urban green space within the Entertainment City in Parañaque City, the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NFP) organized a tree planting activity on Friday on the occasion of National Women’s Month.

In her speech, NPF Executive Director Gertie Duran-Batocabe emphasized that creating more green spaces should be part of the new normal.

“As you all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered important conversations about the importance of urban green spaces and how those should be designed to benefit the health and well-being of the populace,” she said.

Last year, NPF opened its doors to host the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) quarantine facility and a mega vaccination facility to support the national government’s Covid-19 pandemic response.

“While we are more than happy to contribute to the pandemic response, it is our dream to transform this 9.5-hectare property into a Cultural Park and Creative Hub nestled within an urban forest, incorporating the 30% built space and 70% green space design scheme,” Duran-Batocabe added.

Under “Project Sambayanihan”, a series of activation projects for the physical development of the said property will commence throughout the year, including a series of planting activities that aims to plant 446 trees.

During the activity, seedlings of flowering trees namely Palawan Cherry and Bolong Eta were planted to honor women.

“Trees provide a foundation for life to flourish. They’re life-giver and sustainers. In the same way, we, women, provide a foundation for our families and communities with our innate ability to nurture and protect,” said Duran-Batocabe.

With these efforts, the NPF executive director is confident, that in no time, with each and everyone’s hard work, Nayong Pilipino will be open to the public again.

Source: Philippines News Agency