National Day Joy As Couples Welcome ‘Merdeka’ Babies

KUALA LUMPUR, The 67th National Day held special significance for several couples this year as they welcomed their ‘Merdeka’ babies, who will carry forward both their family legacies and the nation’s spirit.

At Tunku Azizah Hospital (HTA) Kuala Lumpur, a check by Bernama found that 12 births were recorded between midnight and 10 am today. The first baby, a girl, was born at 12.51 am to Fazreenhani Mohamad Johan.

Meanwhile, at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang, Selangor, five Merdeka babies were recorded as of 11 am. Among the new mothers were Adibah Aqilah Shafee, 25, and Ainur Rahmah Ruslan, 26, who both gave birth to baby girls at 2 am and 2.30 am respectively.

They were among those celebrated at a programme to welcome Merdeka babies in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration, which was attended by State Environment and Health Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin.

At Putrajaya Hospital, six babies were born as of 3 pm, comprising three boys and three girls. The first baby arrive

d at 12.39 am.

Meanwhile, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II), Kelantan, welcomed the birth of 13 babies by 10 am today, including five boys and eight girls. The first baby arrived at 12.14 am.

In Kedah, State Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari reported that seven baby girls and nine baby boys were delivered in government hospitals in the state by 8 am.

‘The Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar recorded six births, followed by Kulim Hospital with five, Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani with four and Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi with one birth,’ he said in a statement.

At Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ), Seremban, 12 babies were born by noon today, comprising seven girls and five boys. The mothers received gift hampers containing baby items and cash from the Hospital Visitors Board and Co-opbank Pertama.

In Pahang, 13 Merdeka babies were delivered in hospitals across the state by noon today.

According to State Health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital,

Temerloh recorded the highest number of births with six babies, followed by Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan (five babies) and Pekan Hospital (two babies).

For young mother Iffatun Nisa Abdul Halim, 26, the birth of her baby boy on National Day was particularly special. Although her actual due date was scheduled for Malaysia Day on Sept 16, she was surprised by her son’s early arrival. She hopes that her son will grow up with a patriotic spirit and love for the country.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency