N. Samar introduces Ibábao Fest to mark 58th anniversary

Northern Samar province will mark its 58th anniversary with the first-ever Ibábao Festival, a series of exciting events that will showcase the rich history, tourism, and cultural heritage of the province. The festival will kick off on June 4 and will run until June 19, the founding anniversary of the province, the local government announced on Wednesday. 'The provincial government intends to make the occasion more meaningful by involving the 24 component municipalities of the province and the other sectors of the provincial community, such as the agriculture, fishery, youth, senior citizens, business, tourism, and other industries, among others,' Governor Edwin Ongchuan said in a statement. The province will feature its indigenous agricultural and other homegrown products through the Agri-Tourism Trade Fair at the capitol grounds from June 4 to 19. To launch the Ibábao Festival on June 4, a grand Float Parade participated in by local government units will be held around Catarman town, the provincial capital. The first in the history of the province, the Festival of Festivals on June 18, will bring together the many festivals observed by the different towns of Northern Samar and will be held at the University of Eastern Philippines Grandstand in Catarman. Another highlight of the Ibábao Festival is the Search for Mutya san Ibábao, to honor the beauty and unique character of women in the province. The talent night for the Mutya san Ibábao will be held in San Roque on June 13 while the coronation night is set at the UEP Amphitheater in Catarman town on June 17. Other events are the Northern Samar business conference, cultural night, Ben and Ben sa Ibábao concert, night market, mass bloodletting, founding anniversary commemorative program, and Kauswagan awards. 'Through the Ibábao Festival, we hope to foster cultural awareness, engender a deeper appreciation of the history, cultural heritage, and development of Northern Samar, and instill pride, integrity, understanding, and unity among the present and future generations of Norte Samarnons,' Ongchuan said. Northern Samar, referred to in the past as Ibábao, was known for the ancient valor and bravery of its people. With the creation of the province of Northern Samar, separate from Eastern and Western Samar, in 1965, the place was thereafter formally known under its new name until today

Source: Philippines News Agency