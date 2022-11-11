Myles Powell rejoins PBA’s guest team Bay Area

Myles Powell will be making a return to Bay Area as the PBA Commissioner’s Cup guest team has decided to stick with him for the remainder of its campaign.

The league confirmed on Thursday that the six-foot-two guard will be the club’s import the rest of the way, starting with a Friday game against Rain Or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

This means that Andrew Nicholson will be sidelined for the rest of the tournament, although PBA commissioner Willie Marcial clarified that he can rejoin the Dragons as Powell’s replacement if he gets injured on the condition that Powell would be automatically reactivated if he gets cleared to play again.

Powell played for the Dragons during the first four games of the conference, winning all of them highlighted by his buzzer-beater to break the hearts of the NorthPort Batang Pier.

Nicholson took over for the next four games, but both of Bay Area’s defeats so far came with the six-foot-eight forward as the designated import, against teams who brought in their potential Governors’ Cup imports, Justin Brownlee’s Barangay Ginebra and KJ McDaniels’ Meralco Bolts.

The Elasto Painters will be parading a new import in six-foot-six Ryan Pearson, marking a rare time since the PBA adjusted the ceiling for the import-laden conferences to six-feet-10 for the Commissioner’s Cup and six-feet-six for the Governors’ Cup that two foreign reinforcements eligible for the Governors’ Cup will slug it out in a Commissioner’s Cup game.

Currently in third place at 6-2, a half-game behind Top 2 teams Magnolia (6-1) and Converge (7-2), Bay Area looks to keep its bid in getting a once-to-advance advantage in the quarterfinals alive even as ROS (4-4) tries to secure its own place in the next round.

