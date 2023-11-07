MWSS, K-Water sign MOU for best practices, green initiatives

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korea Water Resources Development Corporation (K-Water) to ensure inclusion of best practices and capacity-building strategies in the nation's water security management and water supply management. 'Actually, the MOU which was approved by MWSS board of trustees is a period of three years, so we have to sit down with our key colleagues for us to be able to define the projects we have to line up for the first, second and third year,' MWSS Vice Chairman and Administrator Leonor Cleofas said in a press briefing Monday. 'We want to make sure that this MOU will give us the needed resolve and output at the end of the year. We will share it with the media on the priority projects and activities we have to tackle in this MOU.' The MWSS and other concessionaires in the water industry are looking forward to learning and adopting initiatives that would solve climate change related water crises nationwide through the collaboration, Cleofas said. K-Water chief executive officer Yun Seog Dae said like the Philippines, South Korea is also affected by climate change and they are seeking ways to improve current water facilities for better storage and distribution of water from water resources. Existing technologies, he said, do not provide enough assistance in terms of anticipating the occurrence of natural disasters hence advanced information and communication technologies must be acquired for 'better and scientific water management systems'. 'In Korea, we are looking towards alternative water resources that are relatively safe and also we're looking at the reuse of sewage and wastewater as well as dissemination businesses and technologies. Also, the low-flow dams for water in order to better provide for people in the future,' he said. To date, K-Water is in the phase of transitioning to low-carbon and green innovations in providing safe water to consumers with the use of its purification plant, floating solar panels and renewable energy sources, he added. To encourage multilateral dialogues and disseminate findings from contemporary research and technological advancements, the MWSS hosted the 19th Asia Water Council Board of Council Meeting from Nov. 5 to 7, 2023. The event aims to strengthen the commitment of council members to water security, wastewater, and sanitation management. Officials of Maynilad Water Services Inc., Manila Water Company Inc., Luzon Clean Water Development Corporation, and water industry experts from member countries attended the event.

Source: Philippines News Agency