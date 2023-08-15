MUHYIDDIN’S THREE OTHER CHARGES OF MONEY LAUNDERING STILL STAND – AG

Three other charges against Tan Sri Muhyiddin under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) still stand, according to Attorney-General Tan Asri Idrus Harun.

Idrus, in a statement here today said the case mention is set for Sept 19 at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

The three other charges faced by the Bersatu president include two counts of obtaining the proceeds from illegal activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity, allegedly deposited into Bersatu’s CIMB Bank account.

Muhyiddin is alleged to have committed the offence at the Menara KL CIMB Bank branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral here between Feb 25, 2021 and July 16, 2021; and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

On March 13 at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, Muhyiddin, who is the Pagoh MP, was also charged with one count of receiving proceeds from an illegal activity amounting to RM5 million and the case has been transferred to the Sessions Court for a joint trial.

Meanwhile, the AGC has filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision earlier today to acquit Muhyiddin of four abuse of power charges for allegedly using his position to obtain RM232.5 million in gratification for Bersatu through the Jana Wibawa project.

“The appeal against this morning’s court decision is only with regard to the four charges under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009,” he said.

This morning, High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed Muhyiddin’s application to strike out the predicate charges under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and free him of all four charges.

For the four charges, Muhyiddin was accused of using his position as Prime Minister and Bersatu President, at the time, to obtain for the political party RM232.5 million from three companies, namely Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd and Mamfor Sdn Bhd as well as an individual named Datuk Azman Yusoff.

He was charged with allegedly committing the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020 and Aug 20, 2021.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency