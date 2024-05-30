M’SIA-CHINA RELATIONS MUST REMAIN STRONG – NUR JAZLAN

KUALA LUMPUR, The longstanding and close relationship between Malaysia and China must be maintained, given the deep historical ties and strong economic cooperation between the two nations, says Dewan Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed. He said despite current global issues which might compel countries to choose between the power blocs of China and the United States, it should be remembered that Malaysia was among the first countries to participate in China's development. 'In the past, we provided economic support to help develop China. Today, we invite Chinese entrepreneurs to invest in Malaysia through various initiatives and programmes like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). We also know that the ECRL project has been constructed by Chinese contractors. 'Previously, China lacked skilled contractors, but within 30 years, they have managed to undertake major projects in Malaysia and are now coming to help rejuvenate our economy,' he said when opening the seminar on the Golden Jubilee of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations in Parliament building today. He expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries would continue to grow, not only in diplomatic and cultural diplomacy but also in business and economic fields. The seminar featured two scholars specialising in Malay-Chinese civilization studies: Honorary Advisor of the Chinese Malay Studies Centre in Beijing Senator Datuk Seri Prof Emeritus Dr Awang Sariyan and Han Culture Centre Malaysia president Datuk Goh Hin San. The seminar organised by the Senators Club aimed to highlight the history, current developments, and future aspirations of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries. It was attended by students, civil servants, and members of the Senate. Source: BERNAMA News Agency