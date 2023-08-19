MORE ORANG ASLI ONE-STOP CENTRES TO BE SET UP NATIONWIDE

The government plans to set up more Orang Asli One-Stop Centres (OAOSC) nationwide to serve as drivers of economic and social activities for the Orang Asli community in the affected areas.

Deputy Minister of the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW), Datuk Rubiah Wang said the Bawong OAOSC was built as a pilot project, with another to be built in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

She said the site for the project in Gua Musang had been acquired last year and work to build the AOSC would begin next. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

"The OAOSC in Bawong benefits 7,200 Orang Asli from 39 villages. It was completed in 2020 at a cost of RM166.4 million.

“The purpose of the OAOSC is to bridge the development gap between urban and rural areas in addition to increasing the involvement of Orang Asli in the economy, social and cultural sectors including maximising the government's service system to the people,” she added.

She said this at a press conference after opening the Bawong AOSC in conjunction with the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, which falls on Aug 9.

Also present were the chairman of the Orang Asli Entrepreneur and Economic Development Secretariat Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor, Director-General of the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) Sapiah Mohd Nor and the State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun.

Regarding the Bawong OAOS, she said, it had been operating since 2021 and serving the residents of Kampung Bawong, Pos Perwor, RPS Legap, Pos Yum, Pos Kuala Mu, Pos Poi and Pos Piah.

The centre houses the JAKOA District Office, shops, a branch Office of the Malaysian Cocoa Board, a multi-purpose hall, a bus terminal and also a police booth

Source: BERNAMA News Agency