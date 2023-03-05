More intensified fire prevention awareness pushed

Senator Win Gatchalian has called for a more intensified prevention awareness campaign to prevent fire incidents as the country observes Fire Prevention Month this March. Gatchalian made the call after leading the distribution of relief goods to more than 1,000 fire victim families in Piapi, Davao City on Friday. Gatchalian, principal author of Republic Act (RA) 11592 or the LPG Industry Regulation Act, reminded consumers anew of the proper handling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to prevent fire since a little over 50 percent of households depend on it for their daily cooking needs. RA 11592 aims to fill in regulatory gaps in the industry, including ensuring the removal of unsafe tanks from circulation to prevent LPG-fire-related incidents. The law also institutionalizes the cylinder exchange and swapping program to allow consumers to bring any brand of empty LPG cylinder to any retail outlet and use it to purchase another brand carried by the retail outlet. The LPG Cylinder Improvement Program, meanwhile, ensures the quality of all cylinders in circulation to protect consumers. 'Maging mapagmatyag sa paligid at maging mapanuri sa mga binibiling LPG cylinder. Siguraduhing nakasara ang tangke ng LPG sa tuwing hindi ito ginagamit upang maiwasan ang aksidente na maaaring kumitil ng buhay (We should be watchful and carefully examine the LPG cylinder we buy. Keep LPG tank closed when it is not being used to prevent any deadly accident),' Gatchalian said in a news release on Sunday. He also said appropriate fire prevention campaigns, particularly in depressed areas, would enable residents to effectively address fire hazards and deal with such incidents effectively. 'Kailangang maging maalam ang ating mga kababayan sa fire prevention. Kung kakayanin, kailangan maglagay ng fire extinguisher sa kanilang mga tahanan at dapat alamin kung saan ang pinakamalapit na fire hydrants (People should know fire prevent. Install fire extinguisher in your home and know the nearest fire hydrants),' he said. He noted that in the case of the Davao City fire on Feb. 25, firefighters took some time to declare fire-out because of narrow and inaccessible pathways, making it hard to use their equipment. March is observed as Fire Prevention Month in the Philippines because according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, is one of the warmest months in the country, with temperature and humidity reaching their maximum levels throughout the archipelago

Source: Philippines News Agency