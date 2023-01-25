More arrest warrants served vs. 2 detained NPA rebels in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY: Two New People’s Army (NPA) insurgents who are currently detained in various detention cells in the Caraga Region were served with additional arrest warrants for highway robbery and attempted murder.

In a statement, the Surigao del Norte Provincial Police Office said an arrest warrant for highway robbery was served Monday against Gabriel Maca Iligan, 39, who is detained at the Municipal Police Station in Gigaquit town, Surigao del Norte province.

Iligan, an NPA rebel belonging to Guerrilla Front (GF) 16C, was detained at the police station after his arrest for frustrated murder on Dec. 29 last year.

On the same day, the police of Malimono town, Surigao del Norte, also served the arrest warrant for attempted murder against Zanjoe Ybañez, 28, who is detained at the Butuan City Jail here.

Both arrest warrants were issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 29 in Surigao City.

"The serving of arrest warrants to detained Communist Terrorist Group members manifest the strong commitment of Surigao del Norte cops in the aggressive and intensified campaign against insurgency," said Col. Laudemer Laude, Surigao del Norte police director.

Laude vowed the police will continue its campaign against wanted individuals, including NPA insurgents, "to ensure the safety and security of communities in Surigao del Norte." (

Source: Philippines News Agency