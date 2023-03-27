Monday forecast: Warm weather, isolated rains across PH

The country will experience warm weather with isolated rain showers caused by the easterlies or localized thunderstorms, a forecaster said Monday. Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said isolated rain showers are likely in the afternoon. He added that no low pressure area is seen to affect the country, and the chance for the country to have a tropical cyclone within the week is slim. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago. The temperature range in the country is from 24.5°C to 33.5°C. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 34°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Tagaytay City, 22°C to 32°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 32°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 32°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, at 25°C to 34°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency