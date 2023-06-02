MOHR WANTS TO TRANSFORM 3D SECTOR INTO HIGH-INCOME JOBS

The Ministry of Human Resources wants to transform the dirty, dangerous and difficult (3D) sector into high-income jobs to reduce the dependence on foreign labour.

To make this happen, its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang said those involved in the sector should continue to gain knowledge, especially in the field of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to gather experience and knowledge in becoming highly skilled workers.

"To reduce dependence on foreign labour, we need training and the TVET sector (in the country) provides various trainings," he told reporters after launching the ‘TVET Pemangkin Pembentukan Malaysia MADANI’ seminar in conjunction with National TVET Day 2023 which is celebrated every June 2 at the Centre for Instructor Advanced Skill Training (CIAST) here today.

Zaini said those who are trained in the TVET sector have higher work productivity compared to workers who are not from that field, in line with the country's desire to have 35 per cent highly skilled Malaysian workers by 2030.

"Indirectly, our country will not depend on foreign workers in the 3D field, especially with the number of foreign workers throughout the country reaching almost 1.5 million so far," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency