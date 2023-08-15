MOHD NASSURUDDIN IS NEW KELANTAN MB

Meranti assemblyman Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud was sworn in as the 9th Menteri Besar of Kelantan today.

Mohd Nassuruddin, 58, took his oath of office before the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negeri, Kubang Kerian, here.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan was also sworn in as the new Deputy Menteri Besar of Kelantan.

The appointments of Mohd Nassuruddin and Mohamed Fadzli put an end to speculations on who would be the next Kelantan Menteri Besar and Deputy Menteri Besar following PAS-Bersatu’s landslide win in last Saturday’s state election.

Prior to his appointment as Kelantan Menteri Besar, Mohd Nassuruddin served as the State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman since 2013.

Mohd Nassuruddin has held the Meranti state seat for seven consecutive terms since winning it in the 9th General Election in 1995.

In the state election last Saturday, Mohd Nassuruddin who is also the Kelantan PAS Information chief retained the Meranti seat after defeating Zahri Omar from Barisan Nasional (BN) with a majority of 9,154 votes.

Mohd Nassuruddin, a graduate of Al-Azhar University, Egypt, is married to Datin Wan Norhanita Wan Yaakob, and they are blessed with five children.

PAS and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) ally Bersatu, succeeded in forming a state government in Kelantan after sweeping 43 out of the 45 seats at stake in the state election last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fadzli, who previously served as the State Human Development, Education, Higher Education, and Information Technology Committee chairman, has served as Temangan assemblyman since winning the seat in the 12th General Election.

Born in Machang, Mohamed Fadzil is a former Assistant Professor at the International Islamic University of Malaysia’s (IIUM) Faculty of Law and has served as the Deputy Director of IIUM’s Harun Mahmud Hashim Law Centre.

In addition to the Menteri Besar and Deputy Menteri Besar, nine assemblymen - eight from PAS and one from Bersatu - were sworn in as members of the Kelantan state executive council at today’s ceremony.

The nine assemblymen are Major Datuk Md Anizam Ab Rahman (Kemahang), Datuk Dr Izani Husin (Kijang), Saripuddin Tuan Ismail (Selising), Wan Roslan Wan Hamat (Pengkalan Kubor), Rohani Ibrahim (Tanjong Mas), Mohd Asri Mat Daud ( Demit), Zamakhshari Mohamad (Apam Putra), Hilmi Abdullah (Guchil) and Datuk Kamaruddin Md Noor (Air Lanas).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency