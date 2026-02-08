Mohammed bin Rashid Attends Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Abu dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the competitions of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). According to Philippines News Agency, H.H. toured the venue and was informed about the progress of the event and its vision, as encapsulated in its official slogan, 'United by Sports, Active for Life'. This slogan emphasizes sport as a lifelong pursuit. The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is a historic event, marking the first Masters Games held in the Middle East, uniting athletes from around the globe in a celebration of sport and active living. H.H. commended the organizational excellence of the event, noting its role in bolstering the UAE's international standing as a premier host of significant global events. He highlighted that sport serves as a unifying platform, fostering human connection, promoting healthy lifestyles, and increasing participation opport unities for all societal segments. The event features over 25,000 athletes from more than 92 nationalities, competing in 38 sports, including six traditional disciplines and 13 sports for People of Determination. The organizing committee anticipates over 500,000 spectators, with competitions spread across 38 venues in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. These include 18 indoor facilities and 20 world-class outdoor venues, supported by over 7,200 volunteers. The Games commenced on February 6 with an opening ceremony at Zayed Sports City, and competitions will continue until February 15. Athletes aged 30 and above are participating, with the main competitions scheduled from February 7 to 14. H.H. was joined during his tour by His Excellency Mohamed Al Junaibi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, and Aref Al Awani, Managing Director of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. The event is supported by the International Master s Games Association (IMGA).