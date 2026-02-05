Mobile-friendly Verification Portal Launched Amid Fake Drugs Crackdown

Manila: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded its virtual verification portal to make it easier for consumers to check whether medicines, food products, cosmetics, and health establishments are registered and licensed. In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview on Thursday, FDA spokesperson Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado said it is part of government efforts to protect the public from unregistered and counterfeit products.

According to Philippines News Agency, the improved portal now features a consolidated search function, allowing users to simply type a keyword, such as a product's brand name, generic name, or the name of an establishment to verify its registration or license to operate. The new system allows a single keyword search across all FDA-regulated products and establishments, unlike the previous version, where searches were clustered by product category.

Magundayao-Borlado highlighted that the portal now includes a voice search function, a more user-friendly interface, and a mobile-responsive design that can be accessed using smartphones. The system is also cloud-based, ensuring the security of documents, such as certificates of product registration, licenses to operate, and certificates of product notification.

The portal covers establishments, such as drugstores and food manufacturing facilities, which are issued licenses to operate under Republic Act (RA) 9711. Consumers can verify whether an establishment is licensed to ensure it complies with good manufacturing practices. The FDA also encouraged the public to report suspicious or unlicensed establishments and unregistered products.

Complaints may be sent through the agency's email at [email protected] or via the newly launched 'eSumbong' feature on the FDA website, which is still being enhanced but is already available for use. The upgraded portal is also expected to help consumers avoid illegal health products sold online.

While the FDA does not encourage the online purchase of prescription medicines, Magundayao-Borlado stated that the verification portal allows buyers to check if products sold online have certificates of product registration or notification. To curb the sale of unregistered products on e-commerce platforms, the FDA is coordinating closely with companies, such as Lazada, Shopee, TikTok, and Meta.

This partnership resulted in a 72 percent take-down rate of monitored unregistered products from October to December last year. The FDA is also set to formalize coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry, which oversees the e-Commerce Act. The agency is strengthening enforcement by coordinating with law enforcement agencies and conducting a periodic review of RA 9711, enacted in 2009, to further enhance consumer protection.

According to the FDA, common violations involve the sale of unregistered products online. The agency's monitoring teams file administrative cases, while criminal cases are pursued in coordination with the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. Magundayao-Borlado warned that unregistered products often target senior citizens and claim to treat serious illnesses, posing serious health risks.

She urged consumers to be cautious, check labels carefully, and avoid being misled by claims, such as 'FDA-approved.' The verification portal will be a significant tool in ensuring that products have undergone FDA evaluation, and consumers are advised to consult doctors when purchasing food supplements.