MMEA LABUAN DETAIN GALAXY RO-RO FERRY LADEN WITH VEHICLES, PASSENGERS

A roll on-roll off (ro-ro) ferry laden with vehicles and passengers was detained at 2.0 nautical miles northwest of the Daat Island at 11.15am today (June 1).

The detention of the ro-ro ferry was the first made by MMEA Labuan for over a decade.

The Galaxy Ferry, operated by Juta Bonus Sdn Bhd was on its way to the Menumbok ferry terminal from the Labuan ferry terminal.

Its director, captain Nudin Jusoh said the MMEA personnel under Op Sejahtera, Op Khas Kuda Laut, Op Tiris and an integrated operation with Labuan Marine Department’s officials was carrying out an inspection around 11am on the ferry when they found that it did had not reported the change of skipper in the Certificate of Malaysian Registry (CMR) book while the passenger certificate had expired.

During the inspection, the ferry was manned by a 63-year-old Filipino and four Malaysian crew, aged between 20 and 67.

According to Nudin, all the vehicles and passengers were allowed to disembark the ferry at the Menumbok ferry terminal.

“Upon disembarkment of vehicles and passengers, we immediately seized the ferry, and the Filipino skipper as well as the crew members were taken to the Labuan maritime zone jetty for further investigations,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 for suspected failure to report the change of captain.

Nudin said MMEA would not compromise any element of criminal activities and misconduct at sea, and members of the public with any information on suspicious activities can contact the Labuan Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 087-453 777 or MERS 999.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency