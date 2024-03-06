MMDA: SC ruling on single ticketing system not yet final, executory

MANILA: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday clarified that the single-ticketing system (STS) for traffic violations is not yet in effect, with local government units (LGU) still allowed to issue traffic citations. In a press conference at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City, MMDA acting chair Don Artes said the recent decision of the Supreme Court (SC) recognized the MMDA's power to regulate traffic and pass legislation and reversed the previous decision that the agency has no legislative powers. 'Sa ating mga kababayang motorista, kung kayo ay huhulihin ng mga local traffic enforcers, huwag kayong makipagtalo at i-argue na bawal na silang manghuli at mag-issue ng ticket dahil hindi pa ito final and executory (To our motorists, if you are apprehended by local traffic enforcers, do not argue that their actions are illegal because the SC decision is not final and executory),' Artes said. He noted that the MMDA can now pass legislation through the Metro Manila Council (MMC) -- co mposed of the MMDA and the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region (MMDA). He announced that the MMC will be convened to discuss the SC decision and explore their options on how to implement the STS. 'Rest assured, we will study and plan for this, particularly the deputization of local traffic enforcers in Metro Manila which is needed for them to issue citation tickets. We will craft the guidelines,' he said. The MMDA, he said, currently lacks the manpower to manage traffic all over Metro Manila, with local enforcers still necessary, especially on inner roads. Such guidelines, he said, will include creating criteria to ensure that enforcers are qualified before being delegated authority from the MMDA. To date, the STS has been rolled out and implemented in 15 NCR LGUs. The STS is a system of interconnectivity among government institutions involved in transport and traffic management that aims to harmonize fines and penalties and was made possible through the establishment of the Metro Manila Traffic Co de of 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency