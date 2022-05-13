﻿MMC eyes quarterly review of number coding scheme

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is eyeing a regular review of the uniform vehicular volume reduction program (UVVRP), commonly called number coding, to ensure its effectiveness in managing vehicular traffic in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In a Laging Handa briefing on Friday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Romando Artes said while the MMC is yet to make another change on number coding, they are eyeing a review of the traffic policy every three months or every quarter of the year.

“Mayroon din naman pong panukala na every three months [ay] i-review kung sakali pong ipatutupad ito bago matapos ang termino ni Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte (There is a proposal to review the policy every three months if it is enforced within the term of President Duterte),” said Arte, also concurrent MMC chair.

However, he said the MMC may also hold off on making any changes to number coding until the arrival of the incoming administration.

To date, he said the MMC—composed of the 17 mayors in NCR—is awaiting more data on number coding and the conclusion of a study requested by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

“Iyan po ay pagpupulungan namin once na matapos po iyong further study na iyan at magde-decide po ang MMC kung kailan ipapatupad itong bagong number coding scheme (We will meet and discuss once this study is completed and the MMC will decide when we will enforce a new number coding scheme),” Artes said.

Currently, the MMDA implements a modified form of the UVVRP which reduces the volume of vehicles in NCR by 40 percent during the evening rush hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Mondays, vehicles with a license plate ending with 1 and 2 are prohibited at these hours; Tuesdays with 3 and 4; Wednesdays with 5 and 6; Thursdays with 7 and 8; and Fridays with 9 and 0.

