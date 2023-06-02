MITRA ALLOCATES RM7.2 MLN TO IMPLEMENT INDIAN SOCIOECONOMIC PROGRAMME

The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) will implement a targeted socioeconomic development programme in 72 Parliamentary constituencies that have a high density of Indian communities, said Mitra special task force committee chairman Datuk R. Ramanan.

He said the programme involved an allocation of RM7.2 million, with each Member of Parliament in the area involved receiving a fund of RM100,000 to implement programmes such as human capital development, entrepreneurship and career or social and welfare development.

Among the areas with a high density of Indian communities are Petaling in Selangor with 189,378 people, Johor Bahru in Johor (126,803) and Kinta district in Perak (104,831).

“The programme will be implemented in the near future,” he said at a press conference here today, adding that related information will be uploaded on www.mitra.gov.my.

Meanwhile, he said Mitra would be working with the helicopter operator company, Weststar Aviation Services Sdn Bhd, to give 100 Indian B40 youths technician training for 21 months, involving a cost of RM5.5 million.

As for the Drone Operation and Data Service (DODS) programme and ‘Electrified Automation Advancement Programme’ (EAAP) in collaboration with SG Education Group involving a cost of RM4.3 million, Ramanan said 150 Indian B40 youths would be participating in the DODS while 250 would participate in EAAP.

Meanwhile, Ramanan said Mitra was working with Google to supply 6,000 refurbished laptops to 527 Tamil National Type Schools (SJKT) involving an allocation of RM3 million.

“The devices will be installed with the Google ChromeOS Flex, which will allow it to last between eight to 10 years,” he said.

Regarding the Private Kindergarten Early Education Subsidy Programme (Tamil) registered with the Ministry of Education, he said 4,973 children had benefited from it.

He added that applications for the Undergraduate Study Assistance Subsidy Programme for B40 Indian students at public universities were still open until Sept 15, 2023.

