MINISTER URGES SABAH GOVT TO BUILD NEW DAM TO RESOLVE WATER WOES

The Sabah government must make a firm and holistic decision to resolve the state’s water supply issue, including building a new dam to meet the growing needs of users, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that, as the Papar Member of Parliament, he would give full support if the state government decides to build a new dam in the district.

“We have allowed this issue to drag on for too long and it has become critical. It will become a crisis for Sabah if steps are not taken to resolve it,” he told reporters after the Papar parliamentary constituency and Kawang state assembly constituency Aidilfitri celebration at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pengalat, here, today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities; Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; and Kawang assemblyman Datuk Ghulam Haidarkhan Bahadar.

Armizan said that if any issues arose regarding the effort to build the dam, then engagement sessions should be held with the residents in the area involved.

He said it is important for the state government to assure the residents, especially regarding their safety, well-being and socioeconomic aspects, and to create cooperatives so that the residents can enjoy the economic spillover from the construction of the dam.

“We have no choice. A (new) dam needs to be built to solve this water problem. If we don’t deal with it now, I think this crisis will become bigger in the next three to four years,” he said.

Armizan is also worried that if Sabah’s water and electricity supply woes are not resolved soon, it might deter investors from investing in Sabah, thus, affecting the state revenue.

As such, he hoped that all parties would stop the polemic regarding the water issue faced by Sabah and jointly take responsibility for finding a comprehensive solution.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency