Mindanao Disaster Resource Hub Construction to Begin Soon, Says DSWD

Quezon city: The construction of the first Mindanao disaster resource hub will soon begin, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a news forum in Quezon City, DSWD Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group announced that PHP500 million has been allocated to kickstart the first phase of the project. The DSWD currently operates two production hubs, one in Luzon and another in Mandaue City, to serve the Visayas region. The upcoming Mindanao hub will be strategically located in the Caraga region.

Assistant Secretary Dumlao emphasized the significance of the hub, stating, "Mahalaga ito sapagkat matutugunan at ma-susuportahan niya ang implementasyon natin ng Buong Bansa Handa Program (This hub is important in supporting the implementation of the Buong Bansa Handa Program)." She further highlighted the need to enhance the production and prepositioning of goods to ensure immediate relief assistance during calamities and simultaneous disasters in the country.

Under the Buong Bansa Handa program, the DSWD aims to utilize these production centers as hubs to optimize both government and private sector resources for rapid disaster response. Dumlao also mentioned that the department remains vigilant and ready to provide further assistance in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, as tropical depression Basyang (international name Penha), now downgraded to a low-pressure area, has displaced thousands.

In addition to prepositioned food packs, the DSWD is prepared to offer emergency cash transfers and financial assistance if needed.